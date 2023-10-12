Sean Strengthens Back To A Tropical Storm, While AL94 Tracks Westward

There are two areas of disturbances in the Atlantic , Tropical Storm Sean and AL94.

SEAN STRENGTHENS BACK INTO A TROPICAL STORM

Location: 13.1N and 37.2 W

Distance: Approximately 1650 miles east of Road Town

Movement: northwest at 10 mph

Sean is expected to turn to the west-northwest in a few days. There are no watches and warning for this system and its currently not a threat to the Virgin Islands.

AL 94 CONTINUES TO TRACK WESTWARD



AL 94 is a broad area of low pressure in the Atlantic that is approximately 2666 miles E of Road Town. A slow development is expected over the next couple of days .

Both AL94 are currently not a threat to the territory. The Department of Disaster Management will continue to keenly monitor both systems as they make their way across the Atlantic.

For more information on these disturbances select the links below:

https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/text/refresh/MIATCPAT4+shtml/121435.shtml

https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/gtwo.php?basin=atlc&fdays=7

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola