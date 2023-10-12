close
Sean Strengthens Back To A Tropical Storm, While AL94 Tracks Westward

Sean Strengthens Back To A Tropical Storm, While AL94 Tracks Westward

Latest NewsWeather
October 12, 20234Views

There are two areas of disturbances in the Atlantic , Tropical Storm Sean and AL94.

 

SEAN STRENGTHENS BACK INTO A TROPICAL STORM

 

Location:             13.1N  and 37.2 W

Distance:             Approximately 1650 miles east of Road Town

Movement:         northwest at 10 mph

Sean is expected to turn to the west-northwest in a few days. There are no watches and warning for this system and its currently not a threat to the Virgin Islands.

AL 94 CONTINUES TO TRACK WESTWARD

AL 94 is a broad area of low pressure in the Atlantic that is approximately 2666 miles E of Road Town. A slow development is expected over the next couple of days .

Both AL94 are currently not a threat to the territory. The Department of Disaster Management will continue to keenly monitor both systems as they make their way across the Atlantic.

For more information on these disturbances select  the links below:

https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/text/refresh/MIATCPAT4+shtml/121435.shtml

https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/gtwo.php?basin=atlc&fdays=7

 

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life

 