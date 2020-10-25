SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR THE BVI

October 25th 2020:

Synopsis: Fresh winds, associated with the tightening of the pressure gradient, are causing

hazardous seas, with the threat rising to high levels, at sea, with the potential of extensive

impacts from rough seas, resulting in life-threatening conditions, injury and damage to small craft

and equipment. The worst conditions are likely Monday, when a warning may be required. A

small craft advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and or wind waves and or wind

swells of 7 feet or greater are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small crafts.

Winds: East at 22 to 37 km/h (12 to 20 knots; 14 to 23 mph), with strong gusts to around 59 km/h

(32 knots; 37 mph).

Seas (significant wave heights): 2 to 3 meters (6 to 10 feet), occasionally or locally reaching near

4 meters (near 13 feet). Dominant wind wave period is 6 to 9 seconds.

Potential Impacts: Loss of life at sea; injuries to mariners; financial losses; disruption of fisheries

and scarcity of fish products and disruption to marine transportation.

Caution: Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

Please continue to monitor these hazardous, life-threatening marine conditions.

