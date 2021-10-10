Small Craft Advisory is in effect for the British Virgin Islands

Urgent – Marine Weather Message

Small Craft Advisory

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services Sunday 10 October 2021

𝗦𝗺𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝗰𝗿𝗮𝗳𝘁 𝗮𝗱𝘃𝗶𝘀𝗼𝗿𝘆 𝗴𝗼𝗲𝘀 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗼 𝗲𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗰𝘁 𝘁𝗼𝗻𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗕𝗿𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘀𝗵 𝗩𝗶𝗿𝗴𝗶𝗻 𝗜𝘀𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀…

Locations to be affected: Mainly open waters on the Atlantic or eastern sides of the islands.

𝗧𝗶𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗴: 𝗧𝗼𝗻𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁 𝘂𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗹 𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗿𝗼𝘄 𝗺𝗶𝗱𝗱𝗮𝘆.

Synopsis: Fresh winds, due to a brief tightening of the pressure gradient, is forecast to cause a combination of wind waves and wind swells to rise, resulting in hazardous seas. The threat level to the life, livelihood, property and infrastructure of mariners is forecast to rise to significant, with the potential for extensive impacts.

𝗔 𝘀𝗺𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝗰𝗿𝗮𝗳𝘁 𝗮𝗱𝘃𝗶𝘀𝗼𝗿𝘆 𝗺𝗲𝗮𝗻𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝘄𝗶𝗻𝗱 𝘀𝗽𝗲𝗲𝗱𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝟮𝟭 𝘁𝗼 𝟯𝟯 𝗸𝗻𝗼𝘁𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗼𝗿 𝘄𝗶𝗻𝗱 𝘄𝗮𝘃𝗲𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗼𝗿 𝘄𝗶𝗻𝗱 𝘀𝘄𝗲𝗹𝗹𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝟳 𝗳𝗲𝗲𝘁 𝗼𝗿 𝗴𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗼𝗰𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗼𝗿 𝗶𝗺𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗻𝘁.

Winds over open waters: East-southeast at 22 to 37 km/h (12 to 20 knots; 14 to 23 mph), with

strong gusts to near gale-force or around 57 km/h (31 knots; 36 mph).

Seas (significant wave heights): 2 to 2.5 metres (6 to 8 feet), occasionally or locally reaching 3 metres (10 feet).

Wind waves and or wind swells: 1.5 to 2 metres or 5 to 7 feet and occasionally higher. Dominant wind wave period is 6 to 9 seconds.

𝗣𝗼𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗰𝘁𝘀: Loss of life at sea; injuries to mariners; damage or loss of boats and marine equipment; financial losses; disruption of fisheries and scarcity of fish products and disruption to marine transportation.

𝗖𝗮𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻: Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Please continue to monitor these hazardous, life-threatening marine conditions.

Forecaster: Dale Destin

