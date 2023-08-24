SMART Schools Communications Consultant Sought

The Government of the Virgin Islands is seeking an experienced marketing and communications professional to support the expansion of the BVI SMART Schools project. Main responsibilities of the consultant will be to:

Execute the components of the BVI SMART Schools Project’s Communications and Visibility Plan;

Develop outreach materials which will contribute to the Territory’s understanding and buy-in of the Safe and SMART School concepts; and

Promote the benefits of having Safe & SMART Schools and the work associated with the project

For details about the consultancy and instructions to submit a proposal, view the Terms of Reference.