St Vincent’s La Soufriere Alert Level Reduced to Green

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines announced yesterday that, on the advice of the Seismic Research Centre, University of the West Indies, the Volcanic Alert Level is now at Green, effective March 16, 2022.

Green alert is the lowest level, and indicates that seismic and steam vent activity at the La Soufrière Volcano are at or below the historical level.

Activity at the La Soufrière volcano is now considered similar to background activity levels recorded prior to the 2020-2021 eruption, according to a press release from St. Vincent and the Grenadines National Emergency Management Organisation. Read the full release at their website.