System Test Set for December 24

The BVI community is reminded that this Friday, December 24, the Department of Disaster Management will conduct a test of the National Early Warning and Multi-hazard Alert System to include emergency sirens, smart radios, FM Alert receivers, and other communications equipment.

Although the public is not required to take any action during the test, persons are encouraged to listen for alerts and review their family or business emergency procedures.

The National Early Warning and Multi-hazard Alert System is tested on the fourth Friday of every month.