TAMMY EXPECTED TO GRADUALLY STRENGTHEN AS IT APPROACHES THE LEEWARD ISLANDS… …TROPICAL STORM CONDITIONS AND HEAVY RAIN ARE POSSIBLE BEGINNING FRIDAY

At 5am, Tammy was located 13.5N and 54.8W about 638 miles ESE from Road Town, moving towards the west at 17mph.On the forecast track, the center of Tammy will move near or over the Leeward Islands Friday and Saturday.

The Virgin Islands will start to experience Tropical Storm conditions possible by Friday; presently there are no watches or warnings in effect for the Virgin Islands.

Rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches with maximum amounts of 4 inches are expected for the Virgin Islands.

Residents should monitor this system closely and work to complete any seasonal preparations in case this system develops into a threat for the Virgin Islands.

https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/text/refresh/MIATCPAT5+shtml/190903.shtml

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life