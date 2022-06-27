The 8 a.m. North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico Weather Update.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring three areas of disturbance this morning:

Central Tropical Atlantic: A tropical wave located about 900 miles east-southeast of the southern Windward Islands is producing a large area of showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions appear conducive for further development, and a tropical depression is likely to form during the next couple of days before the system reaches the Windward Islands Tuesday night or possibly Wednesday while moving westward across the southern Caribbean Sea Wednesday through Friday. A NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate the system this afternoon. Interests in the Windward Islands and along the northeastern coast of Venezuela should monitor the progress of this system, and tropical storm watches or warnings could be required for portions of these areas later today. Regardless of development, locally heavy rainfall is possible over the Windward Islands and the northeastern coast of Venezuela Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Northern Gulf of Mexico: Disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the north-central Gulf of Mexico are associated with a trough of low pressure. Development of this system is expected to be slow to occur while it moves west-southwestward at about 10 mph toward the northwestern Gulf of Mexico and approaches the coasts of southern Texas and northeastern Mexico during the next few days.

Eastern Tropical Atlantic: A tropical wave located several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions could become conducive for gradual development later this week while the system moves west-northwestward at around 15 mph over the central tropical Atlantic.

Forecaster Pasch

At this time systems one and two pose no threat to the Virgin Islands, and there are no watches or warnings issued for the Virgin Islands. Persons must continue to monitor the Atlantic in case of any changes.

Continue to check the DDM app , Facebook, Instagram, Twitter pages and our website www.bviddm.com daily for updates.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.