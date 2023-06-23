TROPICAL STORM CINDY 5PM ADVISORY

At 500 PM AST (2100 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Cindy was located near latitude 13.3 North, longitude 49.3 West. About 391 miles south of the Virgin Islands. Cindy is moving toward the west-northwest near 16 mph (26 km/h) and this general motion is expected to continue over the next few days. On the forecast track, the system is expected to remain well east and northeast of the northern Leeward Islands through early next week.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts. Some slight strengthening is forecast over the next day or so followed by gradual weakening afterwards.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles (95 km) from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1003 mb (29.62 inches).

Forecaster Papin

𝗔𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝘁𝗶𝗺𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗻𝗼 𝘄𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗿 𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗩𝗶𝗿𝗴𝗶𝗻 𝗜𝘀𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀. 𝗣𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗺𝘂𝘀𝘁 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗻𝘂𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗺𝗼𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗔𝘁𝗹𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗰 𝗶𝗻 𝗰𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗮𝗻𝘆 𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗲 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝘁𝗵is 𝘀𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺.

𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗻𝘂𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗰𝗸 𝗱𝗮𝗶𝗹𝘆 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘂𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀

Residents should monitor this system closely and work to complete any seasonal preparations in case this system develops into a threat for the Virgin Islands.

