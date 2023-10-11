TROPICAL STORM SEAN FORMS BUT IT IS NOT LIKELY TO STRENGTHEN MUCH

At 500 AM AST (0900 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Sean was located near latitude 10.3 North, longitude 33.1 West. Sean is moving toward the west-northwest near 13 mph (20 km/h). Awest-northwestward to northwestward motion is forecast during the next few days.

Satellite intensity estimates indicate that the maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Little net change in strength is forecast during the next 72 hours.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles (150 km)from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1006 mb (29.71 inches).

LOCATION…10.3N 33.1W

ABOUT 725 MI…1170 KM WSW OF THE CABO VERDE ISLANDS

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…40 MPH…65 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…WNW OR 285 DEGREES AT 13 MPH…20 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…1006 MB…29.71 INCHES

Forecaster Blake

𝗔𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝘁𝗶𝗺𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗻𝗼 𝘄𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗿 𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗩𝗶𝗿𝗴𝗶𝗻 𝗜𝘀𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀. 𝗣𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗺𝘂𝘀𝘁 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗻𝘂𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗺𝗼𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗔𝘁𝗹𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗰 𝗶𝗻 𝗰𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗮𝗻𝘆 𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗲 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝘁𝗵is 𝘀𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺.

