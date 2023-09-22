TROPICAL UPDATE FOR VIRGIN ISLANDS

Tropical Weather Outlook NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL 800 AM EDT Fri Sep 22 2023

Central Tropical Atlantic (AL90): Shower and thunderstorm activity associated with an area of low pressure located about 600 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands continues to show signs of organization. Further development is expected, and a tropical depression is likely to form during the next couple of days while the system moves generally westward at 10 to 15 mph. The system is then expected to turn west-northwestward early next week as it moves over the central tropical Atlantic. * Formation chance through 48 hours...high...70 percent. * Formation chance through 7 days...high...90 percent.

Forecaster D. Zelinsky