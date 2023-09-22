TROPICAL UPDATE FOR VIRGIN ISLANDS
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Fri Sep 22 2023
Central Tropical Atlantic (AL90):
Shower and thunderstorm activity associated with an area of low
pressure located about 600 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde
Islands continues to show signs of organization. Further development
is expected, and a tropical depression is likely to form during the
next couple of days while the system moves generally westward at 10
to 15 mph. The system is then expected to turn west-northwestward
early next week as it moves over the central tropical Atlantic.
* Formation chance through 48 hours...high...70 percent.
* Formation chance through 7 days...high...90 percent.
Forecaster D. Zelinsky