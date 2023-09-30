TROPICAL UPDATE ON PHILIPPE

BULLETIN Tropical Storm Philippe Advisory Number 29 NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL172023 1100 AM AST Sat Sep 30 2023 ...PHILIPPE MOVING SLOWLY SOUTHWESTWARD... ...AIR FORCE HURRICANE HUNTERS TO INVESTIGATE PHILIPPE LATER TODAY... SUMMARY OF 1100 AM AST...1500 UTC...INFORMATION ----------------------------------------------- LOCATION...16.9N 56.3W ABOUT 455 MI...735 KM E OF THE NORTHERN LEEWARD ISLANDS MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...50 MPH...85 KM/H PRESENT MOVEMENT...SW OR 215 DEGREES AT 5 MPH...7 KM/H MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...999 MB...29.50 INCHES WATCHES AND WARNINGS -------------------- There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect. Interests in the northern Leeward Islands, the U.S. and British Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico should monitor the progress of this system. DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK ---------------------- At 1100 AM AST (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Philippe was located near latitude 16.9 North, longitude 56.3 West. Philippe is moving toward the southwest near 5 mph (7 km/h). A slow turn toward the west-southwest and west is expected through early Sunday, followed by a turn toward the northwest and north-northwest Sunday night through Tuesday. Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next few days, and Philippe could become a hurricane early next week. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles (220 km) from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 999 mb (29.50 inches). HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND ---------------------- SURF: Swells generated by Philippe will affect portions of the Atlantic coasts of the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico through early next week. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Please consult products from your local weather office. NEXT ADVISORY ------------- Next complete advisory at 500 PM AST. $$ Forecaster Reinhart

𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗻𝘂𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗰𝗸 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗗𝗠 𝗮𝗽𝗽, 𝗙𝗮𝗰𝗲𝗯𝗼𝗼𝗸, 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗺, 𝗧𝘄𝗶𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗿, 𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝘄𝗲𝗯𝘀𝗶𝘁𝗲 𝘄𝘄𝘄.𝗯𝘃𝗶𝗱𝗱𝗺.𝗰𝗼𝗺 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘄𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺 𝗮𝘁 𝗵𝘁𝘁𝗽𝘀://𝗯𝘃𝗶.𝘄𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺.𝗰𝗼𝗺/𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗼𝗹𝗮 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘂𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀..

Here are the links for our BVIDDM EMERGENCY APP