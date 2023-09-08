Tropical Weather Update

CORE OF POWERFUL HURRICANE LEE EXPECTED TO PASS WELL NORTH OF THE NORTHERN LEEWARD ISLANDS THIS WEEKEND…

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK

———————-

At 500 PM AST (2100 UTC

Hurricane Lee is expected to keep the same motion and is

expected to continue through early next week with a significant

decrease in forward speed. On the forecast track, Lee is expected

to pass well to the north of the northern Leeward Islands, the

Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico over the weekend and into early

next week.

Maximum sustained winds are near 150 mph (240 km/h) with higher

gusts. Lee is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson

Hurricane Wind Scale. Some fluctuations in intensity are likely

over the next few days, however Lee is expected to remain a

powerful major hurricane through early next week.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles (55 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 150 miles

(240 km).

The estimated minimum central pressure is 942 mb (27.82 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

SURF: Swells generated by Lee are affecting portions of the

Lesser Antilles, and will reach the British and U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, the Turks and Caicos Islands, the

Bahamas, and Bermuda this weekend.

These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Dangerous surf andrip currents are expected to begin along most of the U.S. East Coast beginning Sunday and Monday. Please consult products from your

local weather office.

