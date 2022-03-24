UNCCD Seeks Photos of Women-led Solutions to Desertification, Land Degradation and Drought

As part of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification’s 15th Conference of the Parties (COP15), organisers seek to highlight women-led solutions to desertification, land degradation and drought in a special photo exhibition.

The UNCCD Secretariat has issued a call for submissions of original and exceptional photographs, in order to showcase promising practices demonstrating women’s leadership and innovation in adapting to land degradation, desertification, and drought.

Submissions should be made by April 4th, and are welcome from civil society organizations (national and international), indigenous peoples’ organizations, women organizations, foundations, UN entities and other relevant actors.

Full submission requirements are available on the submission form.

Learn more about conference to be held in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, from 9 to 20 May 2022 at www.unccd.int/cop15.