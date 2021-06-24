UPDATE ON TROPICAL WAVE

Recent satellite-derived surface winds indicate that the small area of low pressure located about 100 miles east-southeast of Barbados has degenerated into a trough. In addition, shower and thunderstorm activity has diminished with this system. Unfavorable upper-level winds are expected to prevent development of this disturbance while moving toward the west-northwest at about 10 mph. Even though development is not expected, the disturbance could produce increased shower activity and some gusty winds while moving across the Lesser Antilles over the next couple of days. Forecaster Papin and Cangialosi of NHC.

