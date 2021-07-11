VG Community Invited to Hear Details on the Sister Island’s Vulnerability Assessment

Experts at OECS and the Caribbean Catastrophe Risk Insurance Facility have been working on a Vulnerability Assessment of the sister island of Virgin Gorda with support from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Labour, DDM, the BVI Red Cross, and the Virgin Gorda Disaster Resilience Committee.
Now, the entire Virgin Gorda community is encouraged to hear the findings of the assessment and to help shape the way forward when it comes to disaster risk reduction on VG. Stay tuned for a link to this virtual session!