VIRGIN ISLANDS MAY EXPERIENCE MINIMAL RAINFALL FOR THE NEXT FEW MONTHS

24th April 2020 – The Virgin Islands is moving further into the dry season and conditions may worsen in the coming months. According to the Caribbean Climate Outlook Forum (CariCOF), the Standard Precipitation Index for the region, in particular areas within the Leeward Islands including the British Virgin Islands may experience drought conditions possibly into June. Rainfall figures collected by the DDM for 2019, across the territory, revealed average rainfall of 34 inches. A figure which was 16 inches below the average rainfall of 50 inches experienced in previous years.

The lowest amount of annual rainfall collected in the BVI through the DDM Weather Stations was in 2015 with the amount being 12.96 inches.

The current conditions in the short term may warrant immediate protection of water resources, practicing of water conservation, implementation of plans that aid in water usage management, identifying and repairing damaged infrastructure where necessary.

In the long term, if conditions worsen, more stringent measures may be needed such as recycling water, rationing of water supplies and the implementation of plans limiting water usage.

Residents are asked to monitor the weather conditions and are encouraged to limit their use of water to essential activities.

Residents are also encouraged to manage their home water supplies where necessary and limit unnecessary usage where possible.