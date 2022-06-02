Virgin Islands Seeks Meteorologist

The Government of the Virgin Islands is seeking a professional meteorologist. The successful applicant will provide timely, evidence-based weather forecasts, analysis and research to support effective decision making for stakeholders and the general public.

The meteorologist’s main responsibilities are:

1. Observe and interpret data from the land, sea and upper atmosphere

2. Provide relevant stakeholders with current, timely and relevant weather forecasts and information for informed decision making

3. Analyse data to provide long and short range weather predictions

4. Prepare visual aids and maps and deliver forecasts to identified stakeholders, including the media

5. Conduct research and predictions on climate change

6. Provide research papers, reports, reviews and summaries as necessary

7. Remain up to date with relevant scientific and technical developments to guide decisions

8. Maintain the local weather station network and database

9. Analyse all collected data to ensure that the correct parameters are being recorded

10. Record and analyse data from local weather stations, worldwide satellites, radars and remote sensors

The officer also has emergency functions:

1. Establish and manage a weather monitoring system and messaging centre

2. Ensure the NEOC receives and disseminates warnings to regions and zones as directed by the NEOC Director or

another assigned officer

3. Provide recommendations to the NEOC director for the activations of relevant early warning systems

The full vacancy announcement can be viewed at: bvi.gov.vg