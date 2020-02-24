WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

24th February 2020 – Moisture and instability associated with a trough system will maintain a high chance of showers over the islands. Northerly swells propagating from an area of low pressure and reaching mainly the northern coastlines of the islands will produce hazardous surfs.

Winds: East-northeast at 11 to 24 km/h or 6 to 13 knots..

Seas: 1.5 to 2.4 metres or 5 to 8 feet with swells of 2.1 metres or 7 feet. A high surf advisory remains in effect mainly for the northern coastlines of the islands..

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can the DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.