WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

October 13th 2020:

Available low level moisture and instability associated with a surface to low level trough will move over the British Virgin Islands later today and tonight causing an increase in the chance of showers over those islands.

Weather today: Partly cloudy in the morning with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers with the chance of showers increasing in the afternoon

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy to cloudy with a 50 percent or moderate chance of overnight showers

Winds: East-southeast a 6 to 12 knots or 11 to 22 km/h.

Seas: Not exceeding 1.5 meters or 5 feet.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can the DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.