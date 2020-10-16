WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

October 16th 2020.

Synopsis: Converging wind, at the lower atmosphere, will be the main cause for unsettled weather across the area for much of the next 24 hours. The possible rainfall for the forecast period is 5 to 15 mm or 0.20 to 0.60 inch.

Weather today: Mostly cloudy with a 70 percent or a high chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Weather tonight: Mostly cloudy with a 70 percent or a high chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Winds: East-southeast at 15 to 30 km/h or 8 to 16 knots gusting to around 46 km/h or 25 knots; winds are on the decrease.

Seas: 1.2 to 2 meters or 4 to 6 feet. A small craft caution is in effect for this morning for the Atlantic waters.

