WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

30th January 2021 – Synopsis: The presence of a diffused frontal boundary will maintain a moderate chance of showers over and around these islands during the next 24 hours. In addition, huge northerly swells will result in hazardous sea conditions along coastal areas during that time.

Weather today: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers.



Weather tonight: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Winds: Northeast at 19 to 33 km/h or 12 to 21 mph, gusting as high as 46 km/h or 29 mph over open waters and elevated areas..

Seas: 2.4 to 3.4 metres or 8 to 11 feet with northerly swells reaching as high as 2.8 metres or 9 feet. Small craft and high surf warnings are in place mainly for the north and eastern coastlines of the islands..

Sunset today: 6:12 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:51 am.