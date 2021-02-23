WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: A moderate to fresh trade wind flow resulting from a tight pressure gradient due to the presence of a relatively strong high pressure system north of the area, will continue to transport pockets of low level moisture across the area and maintain a moderate chance for shower activity over and around the islands during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly cloudy skies in general with a 50 percent or moderate chance of brief passing showers in the morning, becoming mostly sunny during the afternoon.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy skies with a 50 percent or moderate chance of brief passing showers mainly after midnight.

Winds: East at 22 to 33 km/h or 14 to 21 mph gusting as high as 46 km/h or 29 mph over open waters and in elevated areas.

Seas: 1.8 to 2.4 meters or 6 to 8 feet, with north easterly swells of 1.5 meters or 5 feet. Therefore, small craft and high surf advisories remain in effect, mainly on the north and eastern coastlines or the islands.

Sunset today: 6:23 pm.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can the DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.