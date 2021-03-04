WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: A stable and relatively dry lower atmosphere is expected to restrict any significant shower activity for the next 24 hrs.

Weather today: Mostly sunny with a 20 percent of a slight chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or a slight chance of showers.

Winds: East-southeast at 19 to 28 km/h or 12 to 17 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 meters or 5 to 7 feet. Small craft operators should exercise caution in waters east and north of the islands.

Sunset today: 6:26 pm.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can the DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.