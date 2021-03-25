WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: During the next 24 hours, a relatively dry and stable atmosphere will be dominant across the area. However shallow low level patches embedded within a moderate to fresh trade wind flow could be transported across the area and lead to a slight chance for shower activity over and around the islands during that time.

Weather today: Partly sunny skies in general with a 20 percent or slight chance of a brief passing shower.

Weather tonight: Mostly fair and cool conditions with a 20 percent or slight chance of a brief passing shower.

Winds: East at 17 to 30 km/h or 10 to 18 mph, gusting to 42 km/h or 26 mph over open waters and in elevated areas.

Seas: Not exceeding 1.5 meters or 5 feet…

Sunset today: 6:31 pm.

