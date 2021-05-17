WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: A prominent ridge of high pressure will continue to be the prominent feature dominating conditions across the region. Generally fair weather conditions are to be expected throughout the course of the day with a slight chance of light passing showers.

Weather today: Mostly sunny with a 10 percent or slight chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers.

Winds: East-southeast at 17 to 26 km/h or 10 to 16 mph.

Seas: 1 to 1.5 meters or 3 to 5 feet.

Sunset today: 6:46 pm.

