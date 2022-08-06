Weather Forecast For The BVI

Synopsis: Moisture and instability associated with a tropical wave will result in unsettled weather conditions across the islands over the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Mostly cloudy with showers.

Winds: East-northeast at 19 to 28 km/h or 12 to 17 mph with possible gusts as high as 46 km/h or 29 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.4 meters or 5 to 8 feet. A small craft advisory remains in effect mainly for the open waters on the Atlantic side of the islands.

Sunset today: 6:50 pm.

