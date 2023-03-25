Weather Forecast For The Virgin Islands

Synopsis: Shallow low level patches embedded within a moderate to fresh trade wind flow will continue to be transported across the area and could lead to a moderate chance for shower activity over and around the islands occasionally during the next 24 hours

Weather today: Partly cloudy skies initially, with brief cloudy spells and a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief passing morning showers, becoming mostly sunny thereafter.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy and cool conditions with a 20 percent or slight chance of a brief shower.

Winds: East-northeast at 22 to 33 km/h or 14 to 21 mph, reaching as high as 44 km/h or 28 mph mainly over open waters and in elevated areas.

Seas: 1.8 to 2.4 metres or 6 to 8 feet, with swells reaching 1.5 metres or 5 feet. 𝗧𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗮 𝗵𝗶𝗴𝗵 𝘀𝘂𝗿𝗳 𝗮𝗱𝘃𝗶𝘀𝗼𝗿𝘆 𝗿𝗲𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗲𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗰𝘁 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗰𝗼𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘀 𝗻𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗵 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗲𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗶𝘀𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀.

Sunset today: 6:31 pm.

Photo Credit: Mark Hayward

For more weather information you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life