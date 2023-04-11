Synopsis: A light to moderate wind flow will continue to persist across the area as a surface high pressure dominates the region. Low moisture levels will keep shower activities at a minimum.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers.

Winds: East to southeast 13 to 26 km/h or 8 to 16 mph and becoming lighter mainly overnight.

Seas: Not exceeding 1.5 metres or 5 feet..

Sunset today: 6:34 pm.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola