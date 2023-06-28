Synopsis: Moisture and instability associated with the passage of a tropical wave are expected to produce some unsettled conditions across the area.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with some cloudy spells with a 70 percent or high chance of showers and a 30 percent or slight chance of thunderstorms.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy to cloudy at times with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers

Winds: East to southeast 19 to 31 km/h or 12 to 20 mph and gusting to 50 km/h or 31 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.4 metres or 5 to 8 feet. A small craft advisory is in effect…

Sunset today: 6:58 pm.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life