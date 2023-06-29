Synopsis: A very active tropical wave will result in unsettled weather for the area mainly today. By tonight, the atmosphere will gradually begin to settle. Additionally, a plume of Saharan dust trailing the wave will reduce the air quality and visibility mainly from tonight.

Weather today: Mostly cloudy with periodic showers and a high chance of thunderstorms.

Weather tonight: Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent or a moderate chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Winds: South-southeast today and southeast tonight with speeds ranging from 19 to 32 km/h or 12 to 20 mph.

Seas: 0.9 to 1.8 meters or 3 to 6 feet.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life