Synopsis: A settled atmosphere as a result of the Atlantic high pressure system coupled with low moisture levels and the presence of Saharan dust will continue to restrict shower activity during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly sunny and hazy with a 10 percent or slight chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Mostly fair and hazy with a 10 percent or slight chance of showers.

Winds: East at 17 to 30 km/h or 10 to 18 mph with possible gusts up to 48 km/h or 30 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunset today: 6:59 pm.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life