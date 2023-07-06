Synopsis: Relatively stable atmospheric conditions will continue to restrict the formation of significant weather; however, small pockets of moisture within the trade-wind flow could still generate a few passing showers over the islands. Meanwhile, reduced visibilities will continue due to the presence of Saharan dust

Weather today: Partly cloudy to cloudy and slightly hazy with a 20 percent or slight chance of a brief passing shower

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy to cloudy and slightly hazy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of a brief overnight shower

Winds: Easterly at 18 to 29 km/h or 10 to 18 mph with lighter spells overnight.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.5 meters or 4 to 5 feet.

Sunset today: 6:59 pm.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life