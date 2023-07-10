Synopsis: A relatively dry environment supported by a surface high pressure will maintain mainly stable atmospheric conditions across the area.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of few passing showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of few passing showers

Winds: East 19 to 37 km/h or 12 to 23 mph and gusting to 56km/h or 35 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunset today: 6:59 pm.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life