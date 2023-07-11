Synopsis: A tropical wave will bring unsettled conditions mainly from tonight. An associated increase in wind speed will also result in seas becoming elevated especially tonight. Additionally, increased amounts of Saharan dust will reduce air quality as well as visibility.

Weather today: Partly Cloudy with a 30 percent or a low chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms.

Winds: East today and east-southeast tonight with speeds ranging from 19 to 35 km/h or 12 to 22 mph with gusts to as high as 54 km/h or 33 mph mainly over the open waters and in elevated areas.

Seas: 2.1 to 2.8 metres or 7 to 9 feet. A small craft advisory remains in effect.

Sunset today: 6:58 pm.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life