Synopsis: Moisture and instability associated with a westward moving a tropical wave will heighten the chance of showers over and around the BVI today and into tonight.

Weather today: Cloudy with occasional showers mixed with lighter rain and a 60 percent or moderate chance of thunderstorms

Weather tonight: Mostly cloudy with 60 percent or moderate chance of lingering showers mixed with lighter rain

Winds: East-southeast at 17 to 31 km/h or 10 to 20 mph with possible gusts to 48 km/h or 30mph mainly in some showers.

Seas: 1.8 to 2.7 metres (6 to 9 feet).

Sunset today: 6:58 pm.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life