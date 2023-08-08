Synopsis: Moisture and instability associated with a tropical wave will persist across the area and maintain a heightened chance for shower and thunderstorm activity over and around the islands during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Mostly cloudy with periods of showers, some of which could be moderate to locally heavy at times accompanied by thunderstorms.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with periods of showers and a moderate chance of thunderstorms.

Winds: East-southeast at 15 to 30 km/h or 9 to 18 mph, gusting as high as 41 km/h or 25 mph mainly during showers as well as over open waters and in elevated areas..

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 metres or 5 to 7 feet. Small craft operators should continue to exercise caution..

Sunset today: 6:50 pm.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

