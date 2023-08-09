Synopsis: Moisture and instability associated with a tropical wave could generate cloudy conditions with periods of showers across the area. However, most of the activities associated with the tropical wave will likely to pass south of the area.

Weather today: Cloudy spells with a 70 percent or high chance of showers and a 40 percent or moderate chance of thunderstorms.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of few passing showers

Winds: East to southeast 16 to 29 km/h or 10 to 18 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet..

Sunset today: 6:49 pm.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life