Synopsis: Generally settled atmospheric conditions will prevail across the area over the next 24 hours, during which, shallow patches of low level clouds will continue to move across the islands.

Weather today: Mostly sunny with a 10 percent or slight chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or low chance of brief showers.

Winds: East at 15 to 24 km/h or 9 to 15 mph.

Seas: 0.6 to 1.2 metres or 2 to 4 feet.

Sunset today: 6:34 pm.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life