Synopsis: Relatively stable conditions in association with a ridge will prevail over the BVI today and tonight

Weather today: Partly sunny with a 20 percent or slight chance of a light shower

Weather tonight: Mostly fair

Winds: East-southeast at 13 to 24 km/h or 8 to 15 mph.

Seas: 1.8 to 2.4 meters (6 to 8 feet).

Sunset today: 6:30 pm.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life