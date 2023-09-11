Synopsis: Lingering moisture and instability associated with Hurricane Lee could trigger periods of shower activity over and around the islands.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 70 percent or high chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of a passing shower.

Winds: Southwest at 15 to 26 km/h or 9 to 16 mph.

Seas: 2.1 to 2.8 metres or 7 to 9 feet with northerly swells up to 2.8 metres or 9 feet. Therefore a high surf warning remains in place mainly for the north and eastern coastlines of the islands.

Sunset today: 6:24 pm.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life