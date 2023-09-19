Synopsis: The presence of a weak upper level trough, coupled with light winds, daytime heating and available low level moisture could trigger brief localized shower activity across the area today. By tonight, a drier and more stable airmass will sit across the area and restrict shower activity.

Weather today: Partly sunny skies in general, with brief cloudy spells and periods of brief localized showers developing mainly during the mid morning to afternoon hours.

Weather tonight: Mostly fair and cool conditions with a 10 percent or slight chance of a brief shower.

Winds: East at 7 to 19 km/h or 5 to 12 mph becoming lighter and variable at times..

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 metres or 5 to 7 feet, with swells reaching 1.5 metres or 5 feet. Therefore a high surf advisory remains in effect..

Sunset today: 6:17 pm.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life