Synopsis: Moisture and instability associated with a trough in the vicinity of the Leeward Islands and British Virgin Islands will support brief cloudiness and showers later today and tonight across the islands.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Cloudy with a high chance of showers and 40 percent or a moderate chance of thunderstorms.

Winds: East – northeast at 11 to 22 km/h or 7 to 14 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunset today: 6:11 pm.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life