Synopsis: The presence of the favorable side of an upper level trough across the area, along with available moisture and instability in the lower levels of the atmosphere will maintain a heightened chance for shower activity over and around the islands during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 70 percent or high chance of morning showers, and a moderate chance of brief passing showers during the afternoon.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy skies in general with a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief passing overnight showers.

Winds: East-northeast at 13 to 26 km/h or 8 to 16 mph becoming lighter and variable overnight..

Seas: 1.8 to 2.4 meters or 6 to 8 feet. Small craft operators should continue to exercise caution..

Sunset today: 6:10 pm.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life