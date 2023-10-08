Synopsis: Low moisture level in the atmosphere over the region will continue to limit shower activity across the islands.

Weather today: Partly sunny with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or low chance of showers.

Winds: East-southeast at 15 to 26 km/h or 9 to 16 mph..

Seas: 1 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet..

Sunset today: 6:01 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:10 am.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola