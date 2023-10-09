Synopsis: Subsidence in association with a broad ridge, combined with low moisture levels support a relatively dry and stable atmosphere.

Weather today: Mostly sunny skies with a 10 percent or slight chance of a brief light shower.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of a brief overnight shower.

Winds: Southeast at 13 to 26 km/h or 8 to 16 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 meters or 4 to 6 feet consisting mainly of northeasterly swells. Therefore, a high surf advisory remains in effect.

Sunset today: 6:01 pm.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life