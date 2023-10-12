Synopsis: Shallow low level patches embedded within a moderate trade wind flow could lead to a moderate chance for shower activity across the area occasionally during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly sunny skies with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief passing showers.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy and relatively cool conditions with a 20 percent or slight chance of a brief shower.

Winds: East at 7 to 19 km/h or 5 to 12 mph becoming lighter and variable at times..

Seas: 1 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet..

Sunset today: 5:58 pm.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola