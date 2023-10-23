Synopsis: Trailing moisture and instability associated with the outer rain bands extending from Hurricane Tammy, along with a light to moderate southerly wind flow and favorable upper level conditions will continue to create an environment conducive to more shower and thunderstorm activity over across the area during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Mostly cloudy skies with a 70 percent or high chance of showers and a moderate chance of thunderstorms developing.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms mainly after midnight.

Winds: South at 15 to 58 km/h or 9 to 17 mph, with lighter spells overnight..

Seas: 1.8 to 2.4 meters or 6 to 8 feet. Therefore a small craft advisory remains in effect mainly for the north and eastern coastlines of the islands..

Sunset today: 5:51 pm.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life