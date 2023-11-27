Synopsis: A relatively dry and stable airmass associated with a ridge of high pressure will continue to suppress shower activity across the area during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Mostly sunny skies in general.

Weather tonight: Mostly fair and cool conditions with a 20 percent or slight chance of a brief shower mainly after midnight.

Winds: East at 15 to 26 km/h or 9 to 16 mph with lighter spells overnight..

Seas: 1 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet..

Sunset today: 5:41 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:32 am.

