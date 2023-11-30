Synopsis: generally settled atmosphere as a result of the Atlantic high pressure system coupled with relatively low moisture levels, will continue to restrict significant shower activity during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly sunny with a 20 percent or a slight chance of passing showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of passing showers.

Winds: East-northeast at 13 to 26 km/h or 8 to 16 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunset today: 5:41 pm.